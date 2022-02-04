Acworth honors Boy Scouts, names business of the year

By Arielle Robinson

Acworth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen issued two proclamations at their regular meeting Thursday evening — one that recognized 2021’s business of the year and another to honor the anniversary of the Boy Scouts.

Thursday’s meeting began with a few Cub and Boy Scouts presenting the colors and leading the room in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The city honored the Boy Scouts of America’s 112th Anniversary Week, which is February 6-12.

Mayor Tommy Allegood said that the city recognizes the week every year and that there are more than 20 scouting units in the Acworth and North Cobb area. He read off the proclamation to the Scouts and their adult leaders.

Allegood also mentioned that the city will present a proclamation to the Daughters of the American Revolution on behalf of Georgia Day, which is February 12.

The Georgia legislature created the holiday to mark the anniversary of the first settlers to land in Georgia.

The 2021 Acworth Business Association’s Business of the Year is Eco Tech Services.

The company is based in the northwestern part of the state and specializes in deep cleaning carpets, tiles, hardwood floors and more. They also do sanitization.

Mike Wilson, the co-owner of Eco Tech, along with colleagues accepted the proclamation plaque from Allegood.

Allegood said the company regularly sanitizes city facilities like City Hall, the police department and the community center for free.

The mayor said Eco Tech has helped take the city through the pandemic, a time where sanitization is strongly needed.

City officials congratulated the Boy Scouts and Eco Tech.

“If you need something else to clean for free, I’ll give you my address,” Alderman Tim Houston said to the Eco Tech crew sitting in the audience, with laughs from those in the room.

“We need nothing else to clean free,” Wilson said. “I’ll give you my card, though.”

