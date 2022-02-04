Flood watch, high winds outlook for Cobb County

According to alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS), the flood watch announced last night for Cobb County is still expected to continue until 1 p.m. today, and the NWS has issued an additional hazardous weather outlook warning of high winds and possible severe thunderstorms.

Here is the hazardous weather alert posted on the NWS website:

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 319 PM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-042030- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 319 PM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight... A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of north and west Georgia, roughly along and north of the I-85 corridor, this afternoon and tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across much of north and central Georgia as a cold front moves south across the outlook area. Mainly one to two inches of additional rainfall is likely. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially in the higher terrain of the north Georgia mountains. Some localized flooding or isolated flash flooding could occur, especially around creeks, small streams, areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or have poor drainage. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible late this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe during this time, most likely across west Georgia. Gusty winds will be the primary hazard with any severe thunderstorms that develop. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday... The Flood Watch will remain in effect until 1 PM Friday afternoon. Some localized flooding or isolated flash flooding will remain possible during this time, especially around creeks, small streams, areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or have poor drainage. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in central Georgia on Friday afternoon.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

This Afternoon A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers before 7 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 pm and 1 am, then showers after 1 am. Low around 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 44 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.