Man leads Marietta police on chase with infant in vehicle

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a 27-year old Mableton man led police on a chase with a two-month-old baby in the vehicle.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The public information release from the MPD describes the incident as follows:

Marietta officers on patrol this afternoon received a License Plate Reader (LPR) notification that an individual wanted for Aggravated Assault (Strangulation) was in the area of Delk Road and Interstate 75. The suspect vehicle was located parked in front of 2360 Delk Road, The Motel 6. Officers parked and approached the suspect vehicle on foot. They observed the suspect, later identified as twenty-seven-year-old [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] of Mableton sitting in the front passenger seat. [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] refused the verbal commands from the officers, slid over into the driver seat, and fled the scene, striking one of the officers with the suspect vehicle. Marietta officers began pursuing the suspect vehicle onto I-75 South. During the pursuit, dispatch advised that a woman called and stated her two-month-old baby was still inside the suspect vehicle when it fled from the Motel 6 parking lot. The vehicle pursuit ended moments later when [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] abruptly stopped the suspect vehicle and fled on foot. Officers began to search for [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] when they were flagged down by construction workers in the area. Thanks to the tips from the construction workers, he was quickly taken into custody without further incident. A few blocks before the end of vehicle pursuit, one of our officers struck a landscaper while attempting to navigate a sharp curve. The landscaper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The two-month-old child was not injured during the incident and was transported to Scottish Rite for observation. The officer that was struck sustained minor injuries and did not need to be transported. While not visibly injured, [name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] requested to be transported to Grady Medical Center. Once medically cleared, he will be booked into Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing numerous traffic related charges, aggravated assault on an officer as well as the outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault Strangulation.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates