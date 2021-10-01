Avenue at East Cobb to hold Fall Fest on October 9

The Avenue at East Cobb announced that on Saturday October 9 the lifestyle complex will hold their inaugural Fall Fest.

The festivities are described in the news release for the event:

Starting at 3 p.m., Super Deluxe band will get the Central Boulevard rockin’ with crowd-favorite tunes. Throughout the afternoon, complimentary face painting, balloon art, hayrides and other surprise offerings will be available for guests to enjoy. Cornhole ATL is also hosting a cornhole tournament during Fall Fest and interested participants can pre-register online (October 8 deadline). Tournament winners will receive an Avenue East Cobb Experience basket filled with retailer and restaurant goodies. Before Fall Fest officially kicks off, the first-ever Artist’s Row, curated by the Marietta Arts Festival, will come to life in the Avenue’s Central Boulevard and feature hand-crafted goods from local makers. The Artist’s Row opens at 2 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to select their favorite pieces. A full list of participating artists can be viewed here.

All the activities will take place on the Central Boulevard between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic.

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar will also provide drinks for purchase at its pop-bar in the Central Boulevard.

The Fall Fest schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. A full schedule of events is below.

2 p.m. – Artist’s Row opens

3 p.m. – Event begins with live music and roaming entertainment

3:30 p.m. – Cornhole ATL tournament starts

4 p.m. – Hayrides commence

6 p.m. – Event ends