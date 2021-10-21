Patching and milling of roadway continues on Macland Road this weekend

The resurfacing work on SR 360/Macland Road will continue this weekend with overnight lane closures on Friday October 22 and Sunday October 24.

According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, weather and onsite conditions permitting, GDOT contractors will close one alternating right and left lane from 9 p.m. of both nights, until 5 a.m. the next mornings.

The scope of the work is a stretch of the state road between New Macland Road and Windy Hill Road, and is intended to improve the surface of the roadway.

Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway.





Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.