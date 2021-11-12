City of Marietta and Catholic Charities to cohost home-buying workshop

The City of Marietta announced in a news release on the city website that it will co-host a home-buying seminar with Catholic Charities, one of the city’s Community Development Block Grant recipients.
The city described the details in the announcement reprinted below:
The City of Marietta and a recipient of its Community Development Block Grant funds, Catholic Charities, is hosting a Homebuyer Educational Virtual Workshop on November 29th and December 1st from 5:00pm – 8:45pm.
During this virtual workshop, participants will learn from the industry’s top local professional how to better overcome the roadblocks to homeowner, learn about down payment assistance programs, and learn how to build your credit and re-establish your credit score. One on one consultation is also available.
To learn more about the event, please email housingcounseling@ccatlanta.org or call 770.790.3118. To view the flyer, please click here. To register, please visit this website.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "City of Marietta and Catholic Charities to cohost home-buying workshop"