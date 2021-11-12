City of Marietta and Catholic Charities to cohost home-buying workshop

The City of Marietta announced in a news release on the city website that it will co-host a home-buying seminar with Catholic Charities, one of the city’s Community Development Block Grant recipients.

The city described the details in the announcement reprinted below:

The City of Marietta and a recipient of its Community Development Block Grant funds, Catholic Charities, is hosting a Homebuyer Educational Virtual Workshop on November 29th and December 1st from 5:00pm – 8:45pm. During this virtual workshop, participants will learn from the industry’s top local professional how to better overcome the roadblocks to homeowner, learn about down payment assistance programs, and learn how to build your credit and re-establish your credit score. One on one consultation is also available. To learn more about the event, please email housingcounseling@ccatlanta.org or call 770.790.3118. To view the flyer, please click here. To register, please visit this website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates