Freeze watch in effect Saturday evening November 14 for Cobb County

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County and much of north Georgia will be under a freeze watch from Saturday evening November 13 at 10 p.m. to Sunday morning November 14 at 9 a.m.

During the day on Saturday, the forecast is for sunny skies with a high near 52, with wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

The NWS freeze watch

The NWS posted the following notice on their website:

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.