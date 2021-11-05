Cobb County weather November 5: Partly sunny high near 55 degrees

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’re expected to see

partly sunny skies in Cobb County with a high near 55 degrees.

There will be winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The overnight low should be around 40.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Veterans Day A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.