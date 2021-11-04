More lane closures on SR 92 near Allatoona Lake

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will close single lanes on SR 92 in Cobb County this Saturday, November 6, to continue work related to the widening and construction project with the goal of enhancing driver and pedestrian safety and traffic mobility along that corridor.

The stretch of road affected runs between Cobb Parkway and Glade Road.

The press release describes the specifics as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single lane closures will be in place on SR 92 in the project area on Saturday, November 6 from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. Flaggers and police presence will slow traffic and guide drivers through this closure.



This $63.6 million mobility ad safety project includes widening SR 92 into a four-lane divided roadway with a center raised median, 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side. Also included is the construction of a new bridge over SR 293/CSX railroad and a new bridge over Altoona Lake. This project is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.