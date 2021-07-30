Daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road Saturday

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that lanes will be closed during daylight hours on SR 360/Powder Springs Road Saturday July 30,2021.

The purpose of the project is to widen the roads, and install sidewalks and a median.

For more information see the press release reprinted below:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles. R Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, July 31 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closure in advance. The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.