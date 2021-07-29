I-75 lane closures at Barrett Parkway Sunday

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced in a press release that lane closures will take place starting Sunday night to work on an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project that includes the I-75 bridge over Barrett Parkway.

ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will install double lane closures in proximity of the I-75 at SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway interchange this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridge over Barrett Parkway.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound at the Barrett Parkway overpass this Sunday, August 1 from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Monday. These closures will help keep work crews and drivers safe during the rehabilitation activities.

This work is part of an on-going project to rehabilitate the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting of the superstructures.

Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

