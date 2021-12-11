Candlelight tour of Marietta’s William Root House this evening, Sat. Dec. 11

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement of a candlelight tour of the William Root House, this evening only. The event is this afternoon, Saturday, December 11, 2021, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

MARIETTA – For one night only, guests are invited to take a candlelit tour of the c. 1845 William Root House in downtown Marietta. The warm glow of candlelight will illuminate rooms decorated with live greens, fruit, and handmade decorations in the style of the 1860s. Scavenger hunts, crafts, and coloring activities will be available for children. The sound of live holiday music will fill the house with Christmas cheer. In the kitchen, visitors can meet with food historian Clarissa Clifton and enjoy a live cooking demonstration as she fires up the 1850s cast iron wood burning stove. This special holiday experience is perfect for the entire family! The Root House Visitor Center & Gift Shop, located inside an 1830s log cabin, will come to life with festive music, refreshments, and a roaring fire in the stone fireplace. A unique variety of handcrafted gifts and mercantile goods will be available for purchase. Outside, the gardens will be illuminated with lighted garlands and wreaths generously provided by Lights Over Atlanta. Admission is $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased online in advance. Space is limited. Visit RootHouseMuseum.com/Candlelight to learn more. BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Christmas was made a legal holiday in the state of Georgia in 1850. Evergreen branches found in nearby forests and gardens would have been used to decorate mantles, mirrors, doorways, and tables. Evergreens were thought to represent everlasting life. The Agricola Bakery, which opened on the Marietta Square in 1851, was known to have the first indoor Christmas tree in Marietta. During the 1850s, trees were secretly decorated behind closed doors. Decorations consisted of fruit, candles, and unwrapped toys. Christmas trees were revealed to children with an element of surprise as the gifts were typically placed on the tree and were not wrapped in paper.

For more information contact the William Root House Museum, 770-426-4982; roothousemuseum.com.

About the William Root House

The William Root House was built in about 1845 and was the home of William Root and his wife Hannah.

William Root was a druggist who was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Marietta in 1839 to open a drug and general store. He married Hannah Rhemer Simpson a year later, and they built the house at what is now Church and Lemon streets.

It was later moved to face Lemon Street and was owned by William Root until 1886.

Afterward, it had a series of owners and went into steady decline, and in the 1940s was split into apartments.

By the 1980s, the house was in serious disrepair and scheduled for demolition.

A preservation effort began, and in 1989 Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society bought the house and moved it to its current location at 80 North Marietta Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates