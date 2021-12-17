No in-person tag and title service in Georgia Dec 30 – Jan 3

Cobb County government sent out the following notice about a statewide system upgrade in the motor vehicle tag and title offices.

The notice is reprinted below:

The motor vehicle system for title and tag registration services is being upgraded soon. During the upgrade, all tag offices across Georgia will be unable to process vehicle transactions and offices will be closed.There will not be any in-person motor vehicle services available beginning Dec. 30, at 4 p.m.Online and kiosk services will be accessible until 7 p.m. Dec 30.No motor vehicle services will be available after 7 p.m., Dec 30 – Jan 3. Services will resume 8 a.m. on Jan 4.Remember…Don’t wait, renew early. For more information, visit CobbTax.org.

Statement from the Georgia Department of Driver Services

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) issued the following information in a press release about the upgrade:

During this system upgrade, the DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System), including DDS Online Services and DRIVES e-Services, will be unavailable beginning Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm for DOR and at 5:00 pm for DDS through Monday, January 3, 2022.

According to DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore and DOR Commissioner Robyn Crittenden, “This upgrade will result in significant cost savings, while optimizing system performance and ensuring that DRIVES is always running on modern, state-of-the-art hardware. Both agencies will be well positioned to pursue future innovations because of this improvement to the underlying technology that powers Georgia DRIVES.”

Both agencies (DDS and DOR) and all 159 County Tax Commissioners encourage those with late December and early January renewal dates to plan ahead and renew early.