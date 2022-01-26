Hot Topics

Cobb County posts event schedule for Black History Month

photograph of Frederick DouglassFrederick Douglass (photo from the National Archives)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 26, 2022

February is Black History Month, and Cobb County has a full schedule of events to celebrate, particularly the many events at the Cobb Public Library branches.

Here is the notice and schedule of events posted to the Cobb County website:

February is Black History Month and we are celebrating with a wide range of events for all ages.  Below is the diverse list of the events you can participate in this year.  In addition, Cobb Libraries has a fabulous list of books demonstrating the importance of Black history, for all ages here.

Black History Month 2022 events hosted  by Cobb County

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.

