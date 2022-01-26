Cobb County posts event schedule for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Cobb County has a full schedule of events to celebrate, particularly the many events at the Cobb Public Library branches.

Here is the notice and schedule of events posted to the Cobb County website:

February is Black History Month and we are celebrating with a wide range of events for all ages. Below is the diverse list of the events you can participate in this year. In addition, Cobb Libraries has a fabulous list of books demonstrating the importance of Black history, for all ages here. Black History Month 2022 events hosted by Cobb County

All February : North Cobb Black History Month Scavenger Hunt

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/north-cobb-black-history-month-scavenger-hunt-participate-anytime-outdoors

Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Maya Angelou

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray

Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets at North Cobb Regional Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets

Celebrate Black History with a Movie at Cobb Senior Wellness Center

https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/celebrate-black-history-month

Switzer Library Black History Month Celebration: Learn African Dance for Teens

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/switzer-library-black-history-month-celebration-learn-african-dance-teens

Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Garrett Morgan

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray

Movie Monday-The Wiz at Switzer Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-wiz

Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets at North Cobb Regional Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets

Black History Month Trivia at West Cobb Senior Center

https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/black-history-month-trivia

Monthly Makers – Coil Weave Bowl at North Cobb Regional Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/monthly-makers-coil-weave-bowl

Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Jean-Michel Basquiat

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray

Movie Monday – The Princess and the Frog at Switzer Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-princess-and-frog

And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-princess-and-frog-0

African-American Authors Book Discussion at Stratton Branch Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/african-american-authors-book-discussion

History Connection at Tim D. Lee Senior Center

https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/history-connection

African American Genealogy, Switzer Library Georgia Room

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/african-american-genealogy

Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets

Read. Think. Talk.: The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center Book Discussion Group, Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/read-think-talk-sewell-mill-library-cultural-center-book-discussion-group-4

Switzer Library Black History Month Celebration: Learn African Dance for Teens

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/switzer-library-black-history-month-celebration-learn-african-dance-teens

Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Lonnie Johnson

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray

North Cobb Family Fun Night: Celebrate Black History Month!

https://www.cobbcounty.org/events?field_section_target_id=All&field_event_category_target_id=All&field_event_date_recur_value_2=2022-02-15&field_event_date_recur_end_value=2022-03-02&page=5

Switzer Library Movie Monday – Akeelah and the Bee

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-akeelah-and-bee

And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-akeelah-and-bee-0

Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets

Black History Presentation on Historic Rosenwald Schools

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-presentation-historic-rosenwald-schools

Explore the Harlem Renaissance with KSU Rare Books at Mountain View Regional Library for Tweens and Teens

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/explore-harlem-renaissance-ksu-rare-books-mountain-view-regional-library-tweens-and

Movie Monday-Selma at Switzer Library

https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-selma

And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-selma-0

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.