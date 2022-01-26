Cobb County posts event schedule for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Cobb County has a full schedule of events to celebrate, particularly the many events at the Cobb Public Library branches.
Here is the notice and schedule of events posted to the Cobb County website:
February is Black History Month and we are celebrating with a wide range of events for all ages. Below is the diverse list of the events you can participate in this year. In addition, Cobb Libraries has a fabulous list of books demonstrating the importance of Black history, for all ages here.
Black History Month 2022 events hosted by Cobb County
- All February: North Cobb Black History Month Scavenger Hunt
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/north-cobb-black-history-month-scavenger-hunt-participate-anytime-outdoors
- Monday, Jan. 31
Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Maya Angelou
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray
- Tuesday, February 1
Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets at North Cobb Regional Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets
- Friday, February 4
Celebrate Black History with a Movie at Cobb Senior Wellness Center
https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/celebrate-black-history-month
- Saturday, February 5
Switzer Library Black History Month Celebration: Learn African Dance for Teens
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/switzer-library-black-history-month-celebration-learn-african-dance-teens
- Monday, February 7
Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Garrett Morgan
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray
- Monday, February 7
Movie Monday-The Wiz at Switzer Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-wiz
- Tuesday, February 8
Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets at North Cobb Regional Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets
- Tuesday, February 8
Black History Month Trivia at West Cobb Senior Center
https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/black-history-month-trivia
- Saturday, February 12
Monthly Makers – Coil Weave Bowl at North Cobb Regional Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/monthly-makers-coil-weave-bowl
- Monday, February 14
Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Jean-Michel Basquiat
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray
- Monday, February 14
Movie Monday – The Princess and the Frog at Switzer Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-princess-and-frog
And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-princess-and-frog-0
- Monday, February 14
African-American Authors Book Discussion at Stratton Branch Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/african-american-authors-book-discussion
- Tuesday, February 15
History Connection at Tim D. Lee Senior Center
https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/events/history-connection
- Tuesday, February 15
African American Genealogy, Switzer Library Georgia Room
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/african-american-genealogy
- Tuesday, February 15
Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets
- Wednesday, February 16
Read. Think. Talk.: The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center Book Discussion Group, Colson Whitehead’s Harlem Shuffle
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/read-think-talk-sewell-mill-library-cultural-center-book-discussion-group-4
- Saturday, February 19
Switzer Library Black History Month Celebration: Learn African Dance for Teens
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/switzer-library-black-history-month-celebration-learn-african-dance-teens
- Monday, February 21
Black History Month Crafts at Lewis Ray Library – Lonnie Johnson
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-month-crafts-lewis-ray
- Monday, February 21
North Cobb Family Fun Night: Celebrate Black History Month!
https://www.cobbcounty.org/events?field_section_target_id=All&field_event_category_target_id=All&field_event_date_recur_value_2=2022-02-15&field_event_date_recur_end_value=2022-03-02&page=5
- Monday, February 21
Switzer Library Movie Monday – Akeelah and the Bee
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-akeelah-and-bee
And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-akeelah-and-bee-0
- Tuesday, February 22
Pocket Poetry Featuring African-American Poets
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/pocket-poetry-featuring-african-american-poets
- Wednesday, February 23
Black History Presentation on Historic Rosenwald Schools
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/black-history-presentation-historic-rosenwald-schools
- Thursday, February 24
Explore the Harlem Renaissance with KSU Rare Books at Mountain View Regional Library for Tweens and Teens
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/explore-harlem-renaissance-ksu-rare-books-mountain-view-regional-library-tweens-and
- Monday, February 28
Movie Monday-Selma at Switzer Library
https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-selma
And https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/movie-monday-selma-0
About the Cobb County Public Library
According to the Cobb County Public Library website:
Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.
History of Cobb’s library system
The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.
Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.
You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County posts event schedule for Black History Month"