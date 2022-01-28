Cobb County under urgent Fire Weather Watch all day Saturday

Due to the expected low relative humidity and high winds as the cold front slams Georgia, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for north and central Georgia all day Saturday.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 19 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday accompanied by high winds.

Here are excerpts from the announcement posted on the NWS website:

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 404 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 …A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA… WIND…Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS…Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. A strong cold front will bring extremely cold temperatures to north and central Georgia tonight and Saturday. With temperatures falling to 15 to 30 degrees and northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph, wind chill values will plummet into the single digits across north Georgia and into the teens across middle Georgia. Temperatures will moderate into the 30s and low 40s and winds will diminish by Saturday afternoon. Use caution and dress appropriately if you will be outdoors tonight and Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure may lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

