Cobb weather January 27

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies Thursday, January 27 with a high near 52 degrees here in Cobb County.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Wednesday to early morning Thursday Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.