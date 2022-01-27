Saturday daytime lane closures on SR 360 continue

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following announcement about continued lane closures this Saturday for the widening of SR 360 / Powder Springs Road:

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road this Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Mackland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.



Weather and on-site conditions permitting crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, January 29 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.



The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.