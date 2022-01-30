Cobb weather January 31

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Monday January 31 should bring mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 53 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

OVernight Sunday to Monday morning Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.