Cobb DOT lunch-n-learn for engineering firms interested in bidding on task order contracts

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (Cobb DOT) is hosting a lunch-n-learn tomorrow at noon for engineering firms interested in pre-qualifying for bidding on task order contracts with the county.

It is part of the How to Do Business with Cobb County series of events sponsored by different departments within the county.

Below we’ve reprinted the announcement posted on the Cobb County website:

DOT-Engineering Task Order Contracting Process

Hosted by Stefanie Taylor

Agenda: Every two years, engineering firms are invited to participate in the Task Order Contracting pre-qualification and proposal processes. This webinar will explain Task Order Contracting (TOC), describe the five TOC categories and walk interested engineering firms through the two-step submittal process.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs. The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT. Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.