Cobb Community Foundation adds new board members

The Cobb Community Foundation announced in the following press release that they’ve added five new members to their board of directors:

ATLANTA, January 27, 2022— Cobb Community Foundation(CCF) announced the appointment of five new members to the board of directors to help support the nonprofit’s mission to inspire charitable giving and to build resources for the future. This brings the number of board members to 26.



“We are excited to expand our board with these five new members who are so incredibly well-respected and who each bring their own unique skills, backgrounds and relationships to the table. Our new board members create even more capacity for CCF to impact our community and help more individuals, organizations and companies to do the same,” said CEO Shari Martin.



“We have worked diligently to ensure CCF’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts across Cobb County industries, and I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members,” said Kim Gresh, Board President. “I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year.”

The new board members began their two-year terms with CCF effective January 1, 2022. The five new board members are:





Bob Bonstein , Retired Healthcare Software Development and IT Consult for over 40 years, former Partner with KPMG Peat Marwick and First Consulting Group, Past Board Chair of both the Cobb YMCA and Georgia Symphony Orchestra

, Retired Healthcare Software Development and IT Consult for over 40 years, former Partner with KPMG Peat Marwick and First Consulting Group, Past Board Chair of both the Cobb YMCA and Georgia Symphony Orchestra Dan Buyers , Partner at McWhirter Realty Partners, Young Realtor of the Year and a Life Member of the Million Dollar Club of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, Cobb Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Council for Quality Growth Board Member, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority Board Member, Town Center Area CID Board Member

, Partner at McWhirter Realty Partners, Young Realtor of the Year and a Life Member of the Million Dollar Club of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, Cobb Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Council for Quality Growth Board Member, Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority Board Member, Town Center Area CID Board Member Terri Bunten Guthrie , VP Business Development Officer at Smith + Howard CPAs and Advisors, Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theater Board Member, Academy of Women Leaders Member, Center for Family Resources Advisory Committee Member, Co-Chair of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2017, Co-Chair 2022 & 2023 Honorary Commanders Association

, VP Business Development Officer at Smith + Howard CPAs and Advisors, Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theater Board Member, Academy of Women Leaders Member, Center for Family Resources Advisory Committee Member, Co-Chair of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2017, Co-Chair 2022 & 2023 Honorary Commanders Association Trish Pagan , Vice President for Air Mobility & Maritime Missions (AMMM), International Programs at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Program Management Sub-Council Member, NextGen Aero Steering Committee Member, Lockheed Martin’s Women’s Impact Network Member

, Vice President for Air Mobility & Maritime Missions (AMMM), International Programs at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Program Management Sub-Council Member, NextGen Aero Steering Committee Member, Lockheed Martin’s Women’s Impact Network Member Susan Tillery, CPA, President and CEO of Paraklete© Financial, Inc. and President of Financial Planning Advocate, LLC., Chair of AICPA Personal Financial Planning Executive Committee and recipient of AICPA 2019 Personal Financial Planning Distinguished Service Award, co-author of Essentials of Personal Financial Planning and The AICPA Personal Financial Planning Certificate Program

Board President Kim Gresh added, “On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Janet Baildon and Eddie Wade who concluded their service as valued board members. I also want to thank Todd McMullen who served as CCF’s 2021 Board President and has provided visionary leadership for the staff and board. Todd will continue to serve on the Board as Past Chair.”

About the Cobb Community Foundation

On its website, the Cobb Community Foundation describes the history and purpose of the organization as follows:

In late 1993, a group of Cobb business leaders recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future. The group was led by Jim Rhoden, owner of Futren Corporation (now Futren Hospitality) and included the late Otis Brumby Jr., Bobbi Burruss, Murray Homan, Judge Conley Ingram, Senator Johnny Isakson, Bob Prillaman, Bob Russell, the late Lanie Shipp Hoover, the late Roy Simmons, Deborah Wallace, the late John Williams, Jack Wilson and Diane Woods. Their solution was the creation of the Cobb Community Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Fourteen years later, we obtained our own 501(c)(3) designation. Now, we are Cobb Community Foundation. In 2017 alone, we made $1.4 million in grants, $900,000 of which were distributed to charitable organizations right here in Cobb County.