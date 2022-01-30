Kennesaw to host luau-themed Valentine dance party

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its Valentine’s Dance at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw:
Kennesaw, GA (January 21, 2022) — Spend the evening with your big and little tikis experiencing the sights and sounds of the beach at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Valentine’s Dance at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Saturday, February 5 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Join us for a Totally Tiki Luau. The Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, plenty of memorable photo opportunities and tunes spun by a professional DJ.
All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be open; however, tables will be reserved for parties of six or more. Tickets are only $15 per person and can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4NjI3MTY or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required.
For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw to host luau-themed Valentine dance party"