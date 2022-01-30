Hot Topics

Kennesaw to host luau-themed Valentine dance party

Man and little girl dress in Valentine colors dancingPhoto provided by the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 30, 2022

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its Valentine’s Dance at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw:

Kennesaw, GA (January 21, 2022) — Spend the evening with your big and little tikis experiencing the sights and sounds of the beach at Kennesaw Parks & Recreation’s Valentine’s Dance at the Ben Robertson Community Center, located at 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Saturday, February 5 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Join us for a Totally Tiki Luau. The Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party. This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, plenty of memorable photo opportunities and tunes spun by a professional DJ.

All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Seating will be open; however, tables will be reserved for parties of six or more. Tickets are only $15 per person and can be purchased online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE4NjI3MTY or at the Ben Robertson Community Center. Advance purchase is required.

For more information, visit www.kennesawparksandrec.org or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

