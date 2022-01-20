County posts update on former BOC Chairman Boyce’s condition

The Cobb County government website posted the following update Wednesday to former BOC Chairman Michael Boyce‘s condition after his strokes and hospitalization:

Former Chairman Mike Boyce continues to recover from surgery following two strokes. He is hospitalized in Indiana. Like many in the Cobb family, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has anxiously been awaiting updates. “My thoughts and prayers are with Chairman Boyce and his family during this difficult time,” Chairwoman Cupid said. “I am hoping he has a full and speedy recovery and also access to the best of care.” Family and friends have set up a webpage to keep people informed on his situation. This can be found at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mikeboyce. You must make a free account to use the site, and once on the page be sure to click “read more journal entries” for all the updates.

In a county Facebook post on Tuesday, County Manager Jackie McMorris said, “We know Mike is a fighter. Our prayers are with him, as well as Judy and the family. We are hopeful of a speedy recovery and praying he can come through this. Our county family hopes to see him back in Cobb County as soon as possible.”

The website set up to keep people informed on Boyce’s condition posted the following update late yesterday afternoon:

Mike is sedated and resting comfortably. The Doctors will be looking for any signs of progress over the next few days. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and concern. Please continue to pray.

Boyce defeated fellow Republican Tim Lee in the 2016 primary election and served for a term. He was defeated by current BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid in 2020 in a race that ushered in nearly complete Democratic control of county-wide offices for the first time in decades.

For more of our coverage of former Chairman Boyce, follow this link.