Michael Owens lines up endorsements for Secretary of State race

Dr. Michael Owens, Democratic candidate for Georgia Secretary of State, announced an impressive array of endorsements, including that of former Governor Roy Barnes.

Owens, a cybersecurity expert and resident of Mableton, was particularly strong in the endorsement of elected officials from an area stretching from South Cobb southward to Henry County.

He is a Marine Corps veteran, and is the former chair of the Cobb Democrats.

“I’m thankful to have the support from so many elected officials and community leaders across the state that believe, not only in me, but in the collective need for a leader with the skills, experience, and expertise that makes me uniquely qualified to be the next Secretary of State. We are all in this fight together to ensure that Georgia has free, fair, and secure elections,” said Owens.

“I support Michael Owens for Secretary of State because his character is a good representation of integrity, serving others before self, and excellence in all he does to help empower people in the community. His unique skill set as a cybersecurity expert is exactly what we need in the office of Secretary of State and I’m proud to endorse his candidacy,” said State Senator Michael Rhett.

“As a veteran, international cybersecurity expert, and former Chairman of the Democratic Party in Cobb County, Michael is the outstanding leader we need. He’s knowledgeable, a person of impeccable integrity, and is never too busy to help anyone who asks. I supported Michael Owens when he ran for Congress and I will continue to support Michael Owens in his run for Secretary of State,” said Douglas County School Board Member Rita Fasina-Thomas.

Here is the list of elected officials who have given Owens their endorsement, according to a press release from his campaign:

Gov. Roy Barnes, eightieth governor of Georgia

Sen. Michael Rhett, Georgia State Senate, District 33

Gail Hambrick, Clayton County Commissioner

Monique Sheffield, Cobb County Commissioner

Kelly Robinson, Douglas County Commissioner

Jessie Goree, Clayton County School Board Chair

Dee Haney, Clayton County School Board Member

Tre Hutchens, Cobb County School Board Member

Devetrion Caldwell, Douglas County School Board Member

Rita Fasina-Thomas, Douglas County School Board Member

Makenzie McDaniel, Henry County School Board Member

Sandra Vincent, McDonough Mayor

Anthony Ford, Stockbridge Mayor

Carlos Greer, Locust Grove Mayor Pro-Tem

Devon Myrick, Austell City Councilman

Valerie Anderson, Austell City Councilwoman

Connie Alsobrook, Conyers City Councilwoman

Lance Robertson, East Point City Councilman

Devlin Cleveland, Hampton City Councilman

Erroll Mitchell, former Hampton City Councilman

Alfred Dixon, former Jonesboro City Councilman

Antonio Jones, Kennesaw City Councilman

Maryline Blackburn, former Smyrna City Councilwoman

LaKeisha Gantt, Stockbridge City Councilwoman

Yolanda Barber, Stockbridge City Councilwoman

Larry Curtis, Warner Robins City Councilman