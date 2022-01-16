How resilient are Cobb residents in the face of disaster? The Census Community Resilience Estimates

How prepared are Cobb County residents in the face of disaster? The U.S. Census Bureau has created a means of evaluating how prepared communities within Cobb County are to recover from catastrophic events.

These means are called the Community Resilience Estimates.

Disasters can be anything from storms and floods to pandemics.

The Census Bureau introduction describes community resilience as follows:

Community resilience is the capacity of individuals and households to absorb, endure, and recover from the health, social, and economic impacts of a disaster such as a hurricane or pandemic. When disasters occur, recovery depends on the community’s ability to withstand the effects of the event. In order to facilitate disaster preparedness, the Census Bureau has developed new small area estimates, identifying communities where resources and information may effectively mitigate the impact of disasters.

The bureau also provides an interactive tool that you can use to determine how many risk factors the community you live in has on average, and you can look at the data down to the census tract level.

How does the Census Bureau determine ability to recover?

The way the ranking in the capacity to recover from a disaster is determined is by counting the number of risk factors from a list for individuals and households, and sorting them into those with no risk factors, those with 1 or 2 risk factors, and those with three or more risk factors.

Then the census bureau determines how many people or households are in each of those three categories for each census tract.

If that seems too confusing, just think of it as how many people in each census tract are prepared to deal with a disaster.

The risk factors, determined by data from the 2019 American Community Survey, include:

Income to Poverty Ratio

Single or Zero Caregiver Household

Crowding

Communication Barrier

Households without Full-time, Year-round Employment

Disability

No Health Insurance

Age 65+

No Vehicle Access

No Broadband Internet Access

In other words, if you are a person below the poverty level, with a disability, and no car, your ability to recover from something like a flooded house or COVID-19 would be less than someone who has none of the risk factors on that list.

How does Cobb County fare overall in capacity to recover?

How does Cobb County fare overall? 43.4 percent of Cobb’s population have no risk factors that hinder disaster recovery, 40.8 percent have 1 or 2 risk factors, and 15.9 percent have 3 or more risk factors that would make weathering and recovering a disaster more difficult.

There are a number of ways to look at this, and we’ll examine them in future articles, but this time we’ll focus on the most at-risk people.

This screenshot of the map of Cobb County from the interactive tool displays so the darkest areas are the areas at the highest risk.

This top-level view shows that the areas at highest risk are a cluster of five census tracts in the Marietta and Fair Oaks communities, a census tract south of Veterans Memorial bordered by James Road and Mableton Parkway in Mableton, and a census tract east of Town Center bordered by Canton Road and Ebenezer Road.

Census tracts with more than 30 percent of population with 3 or more risk factors

TRACT percentage with 3 or more risk factors Community 31308 37.58 Mableton/Austell 31001 36.47 Marietta/Fair Oaks 30800 36.29 Marietta/Fair Oaks 30902 35.7 Marietta/Fair Oaks 30904 33.24 Marietta/Fair Oaks 31002 32.78 Marietta/Fair Oaks 30312 31.02 Canton Road/Ebenezer Road

Complete list of tracts sorted from highest risk to lowest

TRACT percentage with 3 or more risk factors 31308 37.58 31001 36.47 30800 36.29 30902 35.7 30904 33.24 31002 32.78 30312 31.02 30700 29.01 30414 27.54 31101 26.04 31206 25.5 30412 25.14 30313 24.78 30405 24.54 30505 22.85 31111 22.74 31503 22.19 31406 22.08 30905 22.02 30413 21.96 30602 21.04 30502 20.91 31507 20.26 30103 19.97 31116 19.88 31106 19.64 30410 19.29 31509 18.88 31311 18.36 31004 18.22 30504 17.83 31118 17.79 31115 17.66 30223 17.59 30229 17.56 31306 17.56 31310 17.37 31108 17.12 30104 16.74 31506 16.65 30409 16.63 31309 16.2 30227 16.16 31212 15.95 30507 15.85 30106 15.71 30231 15.61 30601 15.5 31404 15.4 30230 15.39 30329 15.35 31110 15.32 31114 15.17 31307 15.08 31312 14.84 30334 14.68 30239 14.6 31113 14.39 30506 14.06 30328 13.97 30408 13.92 30311 13.78 30407 13.76 31005 13.54 30411 13.45 30901 13.41 31409 13.35 31508 13.26 31408 12.9 31405 12.86 31207 12.74 30331 12.62 30330 12.53 31505 12.47 30218 12.33 30220 12.31 30332 12.2 31209 12.17 30310 12.14 30236 12.04 30228 12 30235 12 30345 11.74 30215 11.46 30224 11.46 30335 11.39 30232 11.36 30319 11.11 30343 11.11 30107 10.97 31112 10.81 31211 10.74 30209 10.65 31117 10.62 30333 10.33 30342 10.33 30226 10.26 31208 10.18 31313 10.12 30318 9.54 30101 9.37 30234 9.31 30324 9.21 30341 9.2 30314 9.19 30238 9.17 30344 9.01 30337 8.97 30233 8.89 30322 8.68 30336 8.55 30214 8.36 31205 8.3 30326 8.12 30219 8.07 30327 7.85 30320 7.59 30339 6.8 30222 6.08 30340 5.75