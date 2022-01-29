Light Snowfall in Cobb County

A fast-moving storm system brought light snowfall to Cobb County overnight.

As of 3 a.m. here in Mableton there was a light dusting of accumulated snow.

The National Weather Service updated its special weather statement for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia late Friday evening. Here is the statement:

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 1104 PM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 GAZ021-022-031>034-042>048-052>058-066>070-078-079-291615- Cherokee-Forsyth-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett-Carroll- Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Heard-Coweta- Fayette-Clayton-Spalding-Henry-Butts-Troup-Meriwether-Pike-Upson- Lamar-Harris-Talbot- 1104 PM EST Fri Jan 28 2022 ..LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS OR SNOW FLURRIES EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY MORNING... ...UP TO ONE HALF INCH ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE... A quick moving storm system will bring light precipitation to parts of westcentral and north Georgia tonight and early Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to fall, reaching sub- freezing values after midnight and into the upper 20s by 4 AM. Scattered light snow showers are expected to continue moving southeast with up to one half inch accumulation possible in isolated spots. With the very cold temperatures after midnight, there may be some accumulation on roads.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight A 20 percent chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.