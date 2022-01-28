National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for Cobb County on conditions for rapidly spreading fires

There are multiple hazardous weather alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service for Cobb County, including a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, a hazardous weather outlook that also includes windy conditions, along with snow to the northeast of us, a special weather statement about the cold weather and blustery winds, and a red flag warning for the presence of conditions that can lead to rapidly spreading fires.

Here is the Red Flag Warning:

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA... The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM EST Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia. * TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday * WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher elevations of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are likely. Elsewhere, gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be likely. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Friday Scattered sprinkles and flurries before 11 pm, then scattered flurries between 11 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.