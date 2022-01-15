Marietta police seek man who shot into same house on three separate occasions

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot into the same house on three different occasions.

The public information release had the following information:

Over the past two days, an unknown male, see attached photos, has driven to a private residence in Marietta in the Manning Road area and on three separate occasions fired a handgun at the front door. MPD shift officers as well as detectives have been actively investigating the case and need the public’s help identifying the suspect. It is important to note that the suspect has not been seen in connection with any other criminal activity and his actions only seem targeted at one specific home. There is no known motive at this time. Given the nature of how these events have occurred, we are asking the public to avoid any contact with the suspect and immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with any information that could lead to his identification and arrest. While no one was injured, he should be considered armed and dangerous. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

More photos from the Marietta Police Department