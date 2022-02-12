Increased danger of fire in Cobb County Sunday: we might enter Red Flag conditions

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County has a high danger of fire due to low humidity, and the conditions are close to Red Flag Conditions.

Here’s the report, which includes Cobb and much of the rest of north Georgia:

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, DRY FUELS, AND WIND GUSTS... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours Sunday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 16-20 mph with some isolated higher gusts. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. Forecast parameters are near Red Flag conditions. Trends will be monitored closely and an upgrade to a Red Flag Warning could occur for some areas later tonight into early tomorrow morning.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.