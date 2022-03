Candidates qualifying for Cobb County offices in the May 24 primary

Here is the list of candidates who qualified for Cobb County offices for the May 24, 2022 primary. Superior Court judges are considered state positions, but we included them here because they serve in primarily a county capacity.

We will publish a list for other offices that will be on Cobb County ballots later (U.S. Representatives, statewide offices, etc) but in the meantime, you can get that information from the search tool on the Secretary of State’s Candidate Details page.

We’ve divided the tables into Democratic, Republican and Non-partisan. (No third-party candidates qualified for county offices this year).

We removed phone numbers and home addresses from the tables, but further information on the candidates may be available on their campaign websites or on the Secretary of State’s Candidate Details page.

COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 3 CHRISTINE TRIEBSCH

E-mail: christineforga@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/11/2022 COBB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4 CATHERINE POZNIAK PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: EDUCATOR

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022

WEBSITE: www.catherinepozniak.com COBB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6 NICHELLE A. DAVIS E-mail: nichelle4cobbschools@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: EDUCATION NON-PROFIT QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022 COBB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2 ANDRES SANDATE E-mail: sandate4cobbschools@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE QUALIFIED DATE: 03/11/2022

WEBSITE: www.sandate4cobbschools.com BECKY SAYLER E-mail: saylerforcobb@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: PRESCHOOL TEACHER

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 SOLICITOR GENERAL CHRIS LANNING E-mail: chrisforcobb@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.chrisforcobb.com MAKIA METZGER E-mail: makiametzger4cobbsolicitor@gmail.com PARTY: DEMOCRATIC

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/10/2022

WEBSITE: www.metzger4cobbsolicitor.com

The Libertarian Party fielded no candidates for county offices this year.

Republican candidates

COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 1 KELI GAMBRILL

E-mail: cobbneedskeli@gmail.com PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: CONSULTANT

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022

WEBSITE: cobbneedskeli.com COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, DISTRICT 3 JOANN K. BIRRELL

E-mail: joann4dist3@gmail.com PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: COMMISSIONER

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.joanncan.com JUDY SARDEN E-mail: judysardenforcobb@gmail.com PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY/CONSULTANT QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022

WEBSITE: www.judysardenforcobb.com COBB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4 DAVID CHASTAIN PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: PROPOSAL ANALYST QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 COBB COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2 STEPHEN M. GEORGE JR

E-mail: stephen.georgejrmpa@yahoo.com PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: COMMUNITY CRISIS COUNSELOR

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 MATTHEW “ANTHONY” SEARS E-mail: anthonysearsforschoolboard@gmail.com PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: RESTAURANT

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/11/2022 SOLICITOR GENERAL COURTNEY MARTIN BRUBAKER PARTY: REPUBLICAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

Nonpartisan candidates

JUDGE OF STATE COURT OF COBB COUNTY, DIV II POST 5 ASHLEY J. PALMER

E-mail: ashley@judgeashleypalmer.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: STATE COURT JUDGE

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: judgeashleypalmer.com JUDGE OF STATE COURT OF COBB COUNTY DIV II POST 4 BRIDGETTE CAMPBELL GLOVER PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: STATE COURT JUDGE

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 JUDGE OF STATE COURT OF COBB COUNTY DIV II POST 1 JASON B. FINCHER WEBSITE:

E-mail: jasonfincher@comcast.net PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: STATE COURT JUDGE

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 JUDGE OF STATE COURT OF COBB COUNTY POST 5 ERIC BREWTON PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: STATE COURT JUDGE QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT, COBB, HARRIS ANN HARRIS P.O. BOX 2275 SMYRNA GA 30081 E-mail: ann.harris@cobbcounty.org PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.annharrisforjudge.com JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT, COBB, LEONARD CHARLES FORD PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: FULTON COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.fordforjudge.com ROB LEONARD P O BOX 4996 MARIETTA GA 30061 E-mail: rob@judgeleonard.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: YES

OCCUPATION: SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.judgeleonard.com MATT MCMASTER 12 POWDER SPRINGS STREET 250 MARIETTA GA 30064 E-mail: mdmcmaster@mcmasterlegal.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: LAWYER

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: mcmasterforcobb.com JUDGE OF SUPERIOR COURT, COBB, FLOURNOY SONJA N. BROWN E-mail: info@friendsofjudgesonjabrown.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: JUDGE

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022 DANIELE JOHNSON

PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022 JAMES LUTTRELL

E-mail: james@votejamesluttrell.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.votejamesluttrell.com TANEESHA MARSHALL

E-mail: taneesha4judge@gmail.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: CHIEF REGIONAL COUNSEL QUALIFIED DATE: 03/08/2022

WEBSITE: www.votetaneeshamarshall.com GERALD MOORE E-mail: gerald@mooreforcobb.com PARTY: NON PARTISAN

INCUMBENT: NO

OCCUPATION: ATTORNEY

QUALIFIED DATE: 03/07/2022

WEBSITE: www.mooreforcobb.com

