Cobb County clarifies HD-45 voting confusion triggered by GA Secretary of State website

Cobb County posted an announcement that clarifies the erroneous information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page about eligibility to vote in the House District 45 special election for the 2022 Election. The Secretary of State’s office updated the information in MVP to the new district maps without taking into account that the special election was for the district in the current boundaries.

The announcement reads as follows:

IMPORTANT VOTER INFORMATION FOR HD45 SPECIAL ELECTION Advance Voting for the special election in Georgia House District 45 will continue until April 1. There has been confusion over who is eligible to vote in this election. This SPECIAL ELECTION is being held in the OLD district map precincts. Advertisement

PLEASE NOTE:

My Voter Page will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election, because it has been updated for the Decennial Census Redistricting. To see if you are eligible for the April 5 Special Election, go to https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day and click on the link GA HD45 Eligible Voters



reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election, because it has been updated for the Decennial Census Redistricting. To see if you are eligible for the April 5 Special Election, go to and click on the link Advance Voting continues Monday – Saturday until April 1. More information: https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting



The last day to submit an Absentee Ballot Application is March 25. More information: https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting

The Secretary of State’s last press release on the HD-45 election

In this press release from the Secretary of State about the HD-45 special election, issued February 11, there is no mention of voter eligibility:

(Atlanta) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday the date of the special election required for Georgia House District 45 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Matt Dollar. The special election will be held on April 5, 2022 for the district, which includes parts of Cobb and Fulton counties. A runoff, if needed, shall be held on May 3, 2022. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. The dates and hours of qualifying will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., and Friday, February 18, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00. Monday March 7, 2022 is the last day to register to vote for the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on March 14, 2022.