High fire danger outlook for Cobb County extended into this afternoon

The high fire danger status of Cobb County put into effect yesterday has been extended into today.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, excerpted below:

What does the National Weather Service have to say about our fire danger in Cobb?

Here’s what the NWS states:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES… Advertisement Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

What counties are affected by the high fire danger statement?

The NWS statement lists the following counties:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs-

When will the high fire danger end?

The NWS statement doesn’t give a specific expiration for the fire danger, but it expects the danger to last into this evening.

Rain is forecast starting with possible thunderstorms Tuesday night, which should wet the fuel needed for a fire to spread.

What are the prospects for fire danger in our area moving forward?

The NWS updates wildfire danger maps regularly. Cobb County is slightly outside the zone in the forecast map for April reprinted below:

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.