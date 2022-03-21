Cobb weather March 22: partly sunny with a high near 74

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny in Cobb County on Tuesday with a high near 74.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 59. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.