High fire danger conditions in Cobb County

According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service, high fire danger conditions are forecast for Cobb County and the other counties in north and central Georgia starting this afternoon and lasting into the evening.

The forecast discussion for our region by the NWS indicates the high fire danger conditions will probably continue through tomorrow.

What information is in the special weather statement?

The NWS wrote in a special weather statement:

HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES… Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts as high as 20 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

You can learn more about this in an area forecast discussion.

What counties are affect by the high fire danger statement?

The counties listed in the high fire danger statement are:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs-

What will the weather be like aside from the high fire danger?

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.