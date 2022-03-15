Kennesaw Parks & Rec offerings featured in Program Palooza

If you’re interested in learning about what the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department has to offer, you might want to drop by Program Palooza, an event where you can ask questions of the instructors who will be running the programs.

For more details, see the press release reprinted below:

Kennesaw, GA (March 15, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Tuesday, March 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center, located at 2737 Watts Drive. Program Palooza is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the summer season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season. Advertisement A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event, courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec. The Department of Parks & Recreation will provide free refreshments and activities, including games and giveaways.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes its presentation of the 2020 census):

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Total Housing Units 13,530

Number of Firms 3,908

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Veterans 1,661

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

