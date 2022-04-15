Bringing the Sea to the Springs in Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs issued the following press release about the upcoming Bringing the Sea to the Springs seafood fest:

ATLANTA, GA (April 12, 2022) – Fresh delicious seafood? Seafood lovers are urged to mark their calendar for the upcoming Bringing the Sea to The Springs Seafood Fest scheduled for Friday, May 13, 3 – 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, May 15. noon – 5 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park, Home of Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127.

The City of Powder Springs has once again joined with Robin Roberts Promotions to present this free family event designed to bring the community together through tasty food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship, and fun. “We are excited to produce this fantastic festival a second year for the citizens of Powder Springs and the metro Atlanta area,” said Roberts. “We look forward to the community coming out for this weekend of food, live entertainment, crafts and fun.”

Presented by Roberts in partnership with the City of Powder Springs, the inaugural festival in 2021 welcomed over 10,000 attendees.

Advertisement

“I think it really, to be truthful, put us on the map because it was so well attended, the food was good, and I’m hearing people from outside of the city in other places talking about ‘the Seafood Festival in Powder Springs,’ so that’s how big of an impact it was and how word spread,” said City of Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman. “People are excited that it is coming back again, and it’s going to be a signature event for Powder Springs going forward.”



While the emphasis is enjoying fresh Seafood, other cuisines will be available as well. The list of Seafood and Landlubbers Food Vendors will offer a variety of cuisine to satisfy diverse pallets, from vendors such as Atlanta Seafood Company, The Shrimp Box, C&G Concessions, All Around the World Food Truck, Raul’s Latin Food Truck, Wild Caught Seafood Food Truck, CJ’s Food Fantasy, Forget Me Not Catering, The Hillbilly Café, Pinch & Pull Seafood, Dunwoody Cafe and Catering, Gripps Grill Catering, BJ’s Concessions, R&H Events & Promotions, Pork Ur Fork, Explosion Catering, South Fried Catfish Company, Ohana Shaved Ice, Swainson’s Catering, Rachel’s Cuisine and Sweet Treats, Sno-Angel Delights, Flavors by J. Mitchell and much more.



The festival features arts and crafts for sale, live music from local Atlanta musicians including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Chimere Scott, a Tina Turner Tribute Artist who offers The Timeless Tina Tribute Show, American Hope Band, the hottest young country band to come out of Atlanta, and The Georgia Blues Brothers, a tribute band that celebrates the original Blues Brothers film. Arts and crafts will be on sale, and the kids can have lots of fun in the Kids Zone with bounce houses and face painting. No coolers or pets are allowed. General Admission and Parking to the Festival are free, however, there are tickets available for unique events taking place such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket which includes VIP seating, Private Bar, and Lawn Games: https://www.eventeny.com/events/bringing-the-sea-to-the-springs-2283/?series=621.

Sponsors for Bringing the Sea to the Springs 2022 are The City of Powder Springs, Georgia Power, Cobb Travel and Tourism, Georgia Party Rental, The Green Magnolia, Hand Me Ups, Suga’s Cheese Shop and Café, Collett’s Country Store, Johnny’s BBQ, The Bookworm Bookstore, Katie Harris State Farm Insurance, Spa Wags, The Shrimp Box, Rid Property Services and One Parker Style.