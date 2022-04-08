Gusty wind and dry conditions create high fire danger for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of high fire danger conditions for Cobb County and much of the rest of north and central Georgia Friday afternoon and evening, April 8.

The cause for the high fire danger condition is the combination of gusty wind, low relative humidity, and dry fuel presenting the conditions for rapid spread of fire.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY Advertisement EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG GUSTY WINDS… Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are affected:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-

Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs

How long does the danger last?

The high fire danger will continue into Friday evening.

What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

