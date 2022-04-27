MUST Ministries silent online auction is now open for bidding

The bidding is now open for MUST Ministries Heart of Gold online auction.

The auction is described in the following excerpt from a post on the MUST Ministries Facebook page:

The Heart of Gold Giving Gala is this Saturday and the silent auction is now open! You do not have to be attending the gala to bid! Start bidding today at https://givergy.us/mustgala#MUSTgala Enjoy our beautiful Los Cabos beachfront resort in sunny Mexico. Advertisement Ranked as one of the best hotels & resorts in Los Cabos by TripAdvisor, the gorgeous views and fantastic location makes it a great place to stay during your adventure in Baja California. The resort sits above the shoreline where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean. Every unit faces the ocean and you can enjoy colorful sunsets and sunrises from your terrace. The Grand Suite Room has two bedrooms with king beds, 1 pull-out sofa, a balcony, a kitchenette, and 3 bathrooms, one with a jetted tub. The resort itself offers access to certified golf specialists, valet parking, a mini-market, a Kids’ Club, and a spa. All rooms have wireless internet access. Two on-site restaurants, a coffee shop & bar, and four swimming pools give guests plenty to enjoy during their stay. This experience includes a five-night stay in a 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, Four Star Beach Front Resort. Airfare is not included.

About MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries is one of the best-known direct service nonprofits and charitable organizations in Cobb County.

Its website describes the history and current organization as follows:

Founded in 1971 by the Rev. Wayne Williams, MUST Ministries’ initial programs included a grocery bus ministry for the elderly, a youth tutoring program and outreach ministries to “alienated” young people. Since its inception, MUST has fulfilled Wayne’s vision of connecting people who have a desire to help with those who need help the most. Today, MUST encompasses more than 17,000 volunteers who are continually helping MUST Ministries achieve its goal of being Georgia’s most respected servant-leader. Find out how you too can be a part of the movement of Christ’s call!