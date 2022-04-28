Raffle of art-inspired flower arrangements to benefit Marietta Educational Garden Center

Flower arrangements inspired by flower-themed works of art will be raffled off at the opening of an exhibit as a fundraiser for the Marietta Education Garden Center.

The exhibit is BLOOM!, at dk Gallery on Marietta Square.

The details are in the announcement on the City of Marietta website, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – Stop by dk Gallery on the Marietta Square on Friday, May 6th from 6-9 pm for the Opening Reception of BLOOM! Advertisement Flower arrangements inspired by the artwork will be raffled off at the end of the evening, and 20% of all artwork sales that night will go to Fair Oaks at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote a love of gardening, education on horticulture and conservation, and to encourage civic beautification by plantings. For more information, go to mariettagardencenter.com or contact Lisa at 770-427-3494.

About the Marietta Educational Garden Center

The Marietta Educational Garden Center is located in a two-story square-columned house built by the Newton House family between 1850 and 1852 on what is now Kennesaw Avenue, at the base of Kennesaw Mountain.

The second owner of the home named the property “Fair Oaks” after two oak trees at the entrance to the house.

The house was deeded to the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs for use as a garden center in 1966 by the Benson family, who were the last owner-residents of the house.

The organization’s website describes the mission of the center as follows:

The Marietta Educational Garden Center, Inc. is a 501{c}3 non-profit organization headquartered in the historic, antebellum home, Fair Oaks c. 1852, located on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta. Fair Oaks is home to the member clubs comprising the Marietta Council of Garden Clubs. Promoting the study of horticulture and the love of gardening throughout our community is our mission. Our member clubs have encouraged civic beautification, conservation, and pollution control for over forty years and are actively involved in the protection of native trees, wildflowers and birds, and the preservation of our beloved Fair Oaks. The Garden Center remains one of the largest privately owned and maintained green spaces in Cobb County and is a rarity in the arena of non-profits devoted to protecting our environment and promoting a healthy lifestyle which includes gardening.

