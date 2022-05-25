Letter to the Editor: Paul E. Kelly Jr. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 296 commemorates Memorial Day and National Poppy Day

To the Editor:

As the granddaughter, sister, aunt, great niece of a veteran, and a veteran myself I hold a special place in my heart for the parents, siblings, spouses, and friends of those who served. I can’t help but think of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home.

While we are all guilty of celebrating the unofficial start of summer and encouraging each other to “have a good weekend,” it is important to remember the reason for the holiday: Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends while defending our freedom. It is our duty to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads in recognition of their service.

On National Poppy Day®, Friday May 27, 2022 Paul E. Kelly Jr. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 296 will be distributing poppies as a tribute to our fallen warriors. We invite Marietta residents to stop by and see us from 6PM-8PM at 906 West Atlanta Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060 to receive a poppy in exchange for a donation to wear in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We must never forget. The poppy, which bloomed on the battlefields of France after World War I, has grown to become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. One hundred percent of donations received will go directly to help veterans, military, and their families. The United States Congress has declared the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation & State, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 600,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

Carla Thomas

President, Paul E. Kelly Jr. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 296