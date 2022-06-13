Celebrate the Cultures of Cobb with the Marietta History Center Pop-in

The Marietta History Center will celebrate the Cultures of Cobb County with a Pop-in on June 18 from 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

The details are in the following announcement reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, June 18th from 10am-4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, June for crafts and activities geared towards the various Cultures of Cobb County, currently these will be in the galleries for kids and families to enjoy as they tour. When: June 18th, 2022 Advertisement 10am-4pm Where: Marietta History Center 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060 Cost: FREE, due to a private donor. The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits include: “Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black & White.” Traveling exhibit “Gateway to the South: Remembering the Dixie Highway”, an exhibit created by the Bandy Heritage Center.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, located in the historic Kennesaw House building, has been open since 1996. The exhibits are on the second floor of the building.

The MHC website describes the history of the building (paraphrased below):

Originally built as a cotton warehouse by John Glover in 1845, the building was remodeled by Dix Fletcher to become the Fletcher House Hotel in 1855.

During the Civil War the hotel temporarily served as a makeshift hospital and morgue. For this reason, the building has become the subject of many stories and local ghost folklore. This notoriety has led to appearances on CNN, The History Channel and PBS.

The building was originally four stories high, but the top floor caught fire during the Civil War and was never rebuilt.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to Marietta Square.