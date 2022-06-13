Update on Truist Park to be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners at tomorrow’s meeting

At tomorrow morning’s meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners the commissioners will be given the annual update on Truist Park and The Battery.

In an email to the media, Communications Director Ross Cavitt wrote, “This was postponed from earlier this year and is our annual update to the board on how the financing for the stadium is going. “

Cavitt also wrote that representatives from the Braves organization may be present at the meeting, and that they may provide the commissioners with a new economic impact study for the stadium (this is not a certainty).

The meeting will be at begins at 9 a.m., in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.

According to the Cobb County website:

You can also watch each meeting streamed live through the county’s website, cable TV channel, and Youtube page. Visit www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV to find your favorite streaming outlet.

You can view the complete agenda for the meeting by following this link.

About the Cobb County Board of Commissioners

According to the county website:

The BOC is the duly authorized governing authority of Cobb County and as such shall exercise the powers, duties and responsibilities vested in and imposed upon said officers by the above act and amendments. BOC consists of five (5) members of which four (4) members are known as commissioners and one (1) is known as Commission Chair. The Commission Chair is elected by the entire county. The four (4) commission positions are designated as Commissioner District 1, Commissioner District 2, Commissioner District 3 and Commissioner District 4. Only those persons who reside within a certain district are qualified to offer for election to Commissioner District 1, 2, 3 and 4. Persons offering for Commissioner Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 shall be elected only by the qualified voters residing within the respective commissioner districts for which such persons offer as candidates. Terms are for four (4) years. The Commission Chair is compensated at the rate of $111,020 per annum and the District Commissioners are compensated at the rate of $36,400 per annum. The BOC holds two regularly scheduled meetings each month on the second Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m.