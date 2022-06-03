Cobb County weather: June 3, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday June 3 with a possibility of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
7-day forecast
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Average
|Departure from Norm
|Precipitation
|2022-05-01
|81
|65
|73
|5.7
|0
|2022-05-02
|86
|65
|75.5
|8
|0
|2022-05-03
|86
|66
|76
|8.2
|0
|2022-05-04
|87
|64
|75.5
|7.4
|0.41
|2022-05-05
|87
|67
|77
|8.7
|0
|2022-05-06
|80
|67
|73.5
|4.9
|0.15
|2022-05-07
|69
|60
|64.5
|-4.4
|0
|2022-05-08
|69
|54
|61.5
|-7.7
|T
|2022-05-09
|73
|53
|63
|-6.4
|0
|2022-05-10
|82
|57
|69.5
|-0.2
|0
|2022-05-11
|84
|60
|72
|2
|0
|2022-05-12
|85
|64
|74.5
|4.3
|0
|2022-05-13
|79
|65
|72
|1.5
|T
|2022-05-14
|82
|63
|72.5
|1.8
|0
|2022-05-15
|86
|66
|76
|5
|T
|2022-05-16
|87
|66
|76.5
|5.2
|0
|2022-05-17
|85
|60
|72.5
|1
|0
|2022-05-18
|88
|63
|75.5
|3.7
|0
|2022-05-19
|90
|70
|80
|8
|0
|2022-05-20
|88
|69
|78.5
|6.2
|0
|2022-05-21
|89
|71
|80
|7.5
|0
|2022-05-22
|88
|70
|79
|6.2
|0.02
|2022-05-23
|78
|68
|73
|0
|1.47
|2022-05-24
|84
|68
|76
|2.7
|T
|2022-05-25
|80
|68
|74
|0.5
|0.2
|2022-05-26
|76
|69
|72.5
|-1.3
|0.18
|2022-05-27
|82
|66
|74
|0
|T
|2022-05-28
|81
|60
|70.5
|-3.7
|0
|2022-05-29
|86
|68
|77
|2.5
|0
|2022-05-30
|89
|68
|78.5
|3.8
|T
|2022-05-31
|87
|67
|77
|2.1
|0
|Sum
|2574
|2007
|Average
|83.03
|64.7
|73.9
|Normal
|81.1
|61.3
|71.2
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather: June 3, 2022"