Small business grants available for POC and women through Comcast RISE program

Cobb County announced on its website that small business grants are available to POC (People of Color) and women under a program set up by Comcast called Comcast RISE.

Here are the details, reprinted from the Cobb County website:

Comcast has just announced the next round of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, offering $10,000 monetary grants to eligible Small businesses owned by POC and women in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Twin Cities. Applications will be open from June 1-14. Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to learn more. Comcast RISE offers the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women to help grow their businesses, create jobs, and play a vital role in supporting our communities using four simple but powerful words: Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE announced another $5 million Investment Fund to bring these four vital resources to POC and women entrepreneurs in metro Atlanta and elsewhere.

About the Comcast RISE program

On the web page for the program Comcast describes the reason for the Comcast RISE as follows:

Recently, small businesses have been dealing with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, social unrest, and environmental events. We have been working proactively to help all our small business customers. In its first year alone, Comcast RISE has provided more than $60 million in grants, marketing and technology services to more than 8,000 small businesses owned by people of color – including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans. On November 23rd, Comcast RISE announced a major expansion of Comcast RISE to all women-owned businesses nationwide, furthering its effort to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive. Through Comcast RISE we aim to create sustainable impact and give meaningful support to the small businesses who are shaping our communities.