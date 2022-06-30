Cobb County weather June 30 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday June 30. The expected high is near 87 degrees.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather. Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .