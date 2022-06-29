GDOT seeks public input on the upcoming I-285/I-20 West Interchange project

The Georgia Department of Transportation is inviting public input on a major upcoming project that will affect the I-20/I-285 corridors in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties. It’s the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project and is part of the Major Mobility Investment Project.

You can provide input by visiting this link.

The website for the project describes the scope as follows:

The I-285/I-20 West Interchange project calls for improvements of the interchange and addition of lanes along I-20 in Cobb, Douglas, and Fulton counties. Additional work includes construction of collector-distributor (CD) lanes and the modification or replacements of bridges along I-20. This project, once completed, will provide more efficient traffic flow through the interchange.

GDOT has set up an informational website on the project, which includes the following video along with a project map. The video is a little under five minutes long, and shows what the project will look like, with an animated aerial view marking the affected parts of the corridor:

In addition, GDOT distributed the following press release with more information on the opportunities for public input:

Launch of I-285/I-20 West Interchange Public Engagement Survey, Georgia DOT Seeks Feedback WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced the deployment of an online survey to help determine and evaluate communications for the proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. Feedback collected will assess how the public and stakeholders gauge previous outreach and communication efforts to date, ways communications practices can be improved, and how interested members of the public would like to receive future updates on the critical interchange project, west of Atlanta. This project is part of a series of projects that comprise the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP).



WHEN: The online survey launched on June 28 and can be accessed using the following link: https://bit.ly/i285i20-WIC-Survey-01

The survey will be open for approximately five weeks, closing on July 31, 2022.



WHO: Members of the public who might be impacted by the proposed improvements to the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and/or interested in providing feedback about project communications are encouraged to take the five-minute survey.



More: For more information on the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project visit: https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/. Complete information on the MMIP is available online at https://majormobilityga.com/.