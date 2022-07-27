Friends of Smyrna Library book sale to be held August 27

The Friends of Smyrna Library issued the following press release announcing their upcoming book sale to be held Saturday August 27, 2022.

SMYRNA, GA (July 25, 2022) – The Friends of Smyrna Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, August 27 from 10 am to 4 pm and on Sunday, August 28 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Nearly new and gently used hardbacks and paperbacks will be priced from $1 to $5. The sale will feature a large selection of books for children and young adults organized by board book, picture book, EZ reader, 2nd/3rd grade, 4th/5th grade, and young adult genres. Selections of adult fiction and nonfiction books will also be available. Cash, Checks, Venmo, and PayPal will be accepted for payment.

All proceeds from this book sale will be used to purchase a new collection of Wonderbooks by Playaway for the Smyrna Library Youth Services Department.

Over 100 volunteer opportunities are available to support the book sale from Sunday, August 14 to Monday, August 29. Volunteer duties include sorting & pricing books, setting up the sale area, working the book sale, and closing the event. Interested adults and teens in high school can sign-up for shifts at www.FOSLga.org.

Volunteer activities and the book sale will be held at the Smyrna Library which is located at 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080.