Georgia Power CEO to speak to Cobb Chamber on “Future of the Energy Grid”

At the Cobb Chamber‘s Marquee Monday series on July 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Chris Womack, the Chairman, President and CEO of Georgia Power will deliver a presentation entitled “Future of the Energy Grid.”

The event will be held at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30339 in the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

About Chris Womack

Chris Womack has been chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power since 2021. Georgia Power is the largest component of the energy giant the Southern Company.

According to the Georgia Power website:

Prior to his current role, he served as executive vice president and president of external affairs for Southern Company where he led overall external positioning and branding efforts including the company’s public policy strategies and oversaw the company’s governmental and regulatory affairs, corporate communication initiatives and other external and strategic business engagements.

Womack is from Greenville Alabama, and has worked for the Southern Company in various capacities since 1988.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from The American University. He completed the Stanford Executive Program in 2001 and is now pursuing a doctorate in political science at Clark Atlanta University.

Before his employment with the Southern Company, he was a legislative aide for U.S. Representative Leon E. Panetta.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more. Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy. Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish. What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.