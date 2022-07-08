Heat advisory for Cobb County continues with heat index expected as high as 107

We’re still under the National Weather Service heat advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia on Friday July 8 from noon until 7 p.m.

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website :

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outflow from showers and thunderstorms may keep heat index values lower in areas where convection initiates in the morning and early afternoon, but generally heat index values are expected to reach criteria for the majority of the advised area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What time period does it cover?

The advisory is from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, but is expected to continue into Saturday.

What areas are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties and cities are listed in the outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs, Including the cities of Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon, Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele, and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

