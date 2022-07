Cobb County announced on social media that due to Cobb County returning to the “high” level of community transmission of COVID-19, Chief Judge Rob Leonard has re-instituted the mask mandate inside the courthouse complex.

Judge Leonard says they will review trials and hearings moving forward.

We will report further on this as more information becomes available.

