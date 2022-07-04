New website for Cobb senior centers makes finding schedules and activities easy

Cobb County Senior Services has rolled out a new website design that makes finding events and classes held at specific senior centers easier.

To access the schedules just visit this link, click on the specific senior center near you from the menu on the left of the screen, and browse a list of what the center has to offer.

Here’s an example of a schedule, taken from the Freeman Poole Senior Center:

Ongoing Daily Activities

Daily

Activity Time Billiards 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Gym 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday

Activity Time Freeman Poole Bridge Club 9:45 am – 12:00 pm Senior Chess 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Mahjong 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Bid Whist 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Open Painting Studio 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Bingo Bash (4th Monday) 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Tuesday

Activity Time Wii Bowling 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Mexican Train Dominoes 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Dominoes 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Craft & Chat 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wednesday

Activity Time Open Painting Studio 9:00 am – 12:00 pm AARP Smart Driver (4th Wednesday) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Quilters Guild (1st and 3rd Wednesday) 9:30 am – 2:00 pm Knitting/Crochet 10:00 am – 11:30 am Fun Dancers 10:45 am – 12:00 pm Happy Group Canasta 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Covered Bridge Woodcarvers 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm Mahjong 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday

Activity Time Freeman Poole Bridge Club 9:45 am – 12:00 pm Covered Bridge Crafters 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CFP Camera Club (1st Thursday) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm All Occasion Card Creations (2nd Thursday) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm Book Club (3rd Thursday) 10:30 am – 11:30 am Hand and Foot Canasta 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm Windy Hill Woodcarvers 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Friday

Activity Time Senior Chess 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Senior Chess Class 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Happy Group Canasta 11:00 am – 4:00 pm First Friday Films 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm Bid Whist 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Bridge Club 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Crafty Ladies 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to the Cobb Senior Services mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships. Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.