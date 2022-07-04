New website for Cobb senior centers makes finding schedules and activities easy

Hot Topics

Cobb County Senior Services building with article about Tim D Lee Center reopeningCobb County Senior Services -- photo by Larry Felton Johnson

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 4, 2022

Cobb County Senior Services has rolled out a new website design that makes finding events and classes held at specific senior centers easier.

To access the schedules just visit this link, click on the specific senior center near you from the menu on the left of the screen, and browse a list of what the center has to offer.

Here’s an example of a schedule, taken from the Freeman Poole Senior Center:

Ongoing Daily Activities

Daily

ActivityTime
Billiards9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Gym9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday

ActivityTime
Freeman Poole Bridge Club9:45 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Chess10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Mahjong11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Bid Whist1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Open Painting Studio1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bingo Bash (4th Monday)1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Tuesday

ActivityTime
Wii Bowling10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Mexican Train Dominoes1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Dominoes1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Craft & Chat1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Wednesday

ActivityTime
Open Painting Studio9:00 am – 12:00 pm
AARP Smart Driver (4th Wednesday)9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Quilters Guild (1st and 3rd Wednesday)9:30 am – 2:00 pm
Knitting/Crochet10:00 am – 11:30 am
Fun Dancers10:45 am – 12:00 pm
Happy Group Canasta11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Covered Bridge Woodcarvers12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Mahjong1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Thursday

ActivityTime
Freeman Poole Bridge Club9:45 am – 12:00 pm
Covered Bridge Crafters10:00 am – 2:00 pm
CFP Camera Club (1st Thursday)10:00 am – 12:00 pm
All Occasion Card Creations (2nd Thursday)10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Book Club (3rd Thursday)10:30 am – 11:30 am
Hand and Foot Canasta12:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Windy Hill Woodcarvers12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Friday

ActivityTime
Senior Chess10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Chess Class10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Happy Group Canasta11:00 am – 4:00 pm
First Friday Films12:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Bid Whist1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Bridge Club1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Crafty Ladies1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

About Cobb County Senior Services

According to the Cobb Senior Services mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services.  Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta, and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.

